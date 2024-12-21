iFixit's Furby teardown is not for the faint of heart

iFixit's teardown videos show the inside of your tech, breaking it down to determine how to repair it. However, not all tech survives the teardown process, like this unfortunate Furby.

For its final teardown of 2024, iFixit takes a look inside a Furby, the creepy/cute owl-gremlin robot toy that has seen several reboots since the original was released in 1998. The teardowns on iFixit are always completed with repairability in mind, but the Furby fails almost immediately. Removing the Furby's coat without breaking something is impossible.

Once they get to the internal components, everything comes apart easily, so it is disappointing that Hasbro made a totally unrepairable toy because of the unremovable fur. Also, if your child really loves their Furby, that fur will be disgusting in no time. Of course, Hasbro wants you to chuck your kid's beloved toy in the trash and buy another one. It goes without saying that little kids who think Furby is alive should not watch this video.

