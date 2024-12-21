Tree kangaroos: the best animal ASMR on the internet

Rejoice, dear readers, because I've found the absolutely best animal ASMR on the entire internet! The search is over, as nothing can top tree kangaroos crunching on raw vegetables. The tree kangaroos in question—Paia, Keweng, LaRoo, and Morobe—live at the Rhode Island Zoological Society in Providence. In the videos below you can see them crunching on carrots and celery, which are obviously the best veggies for ASMR. The sounds are absolutely delightful, and the entire ASMR experience is elevated even more because of just how gosh dang darling the tree kangaroos are. They are literally like the cutest stuffed animal you can imagine, come to life. They're so fluffy, and have the most captivating pink noses, impossibly adorable ears, and a kind of perpetual smile. I rank them 10/10, top ASMR, top-notch precious creatures.

According to the Taronga Conservation Society Australia, tree kangaroos, arboreal marsupials that are native to New Guinea, are facing existential threats because of habitat loss and hunting. Fortunately, international breeding and forest protection programs are working hard to help the cute creatures survive.

To see more of the tree kangaroos, check out the Rhode Island Zoological Society's website, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.