Shelter dogs pick out their favorite holiday stuffed animal

It's holiday time, and that means that the annual shelter-dogs-picking-out-their-holiday-toys videos are dropping! One of the best this year is the video posted recently by the Humane Educational Society, which features over a dozen of the adorable pooches entering one by one into a room filled with stuffed animals, and each picking their favorite toy to bring back to their kennel. Each dog takes its time carefully inspecting the offerings and choosing the perfect toy, except for a funny dog named BamBam who gets overwhelmed with excitement and kind of bulldozes his way through the entire lineup.

I absolutely adore these videos, even though it makes me cry to see all of the adorable doggos who haven't been adopted yet.

According to their website, the Human Educational Society was founded in 1910 by Ethel Hardy, who "was known for picking up stray cats and dogs while driving her carriage through the streets of Chattanooga." The Society has grown to serve Hamilton County and takes in up to 5,000 homeless pets every year. They continue:

We are an open-door facility to residents of our service area that provides adoption services, animal protection, cruelty investigation, pet licenses, and essential care for homeless pets. Humane Educational Society is committed to finding each and every treatable, adoptable, trainable animal in our facility a loving home to make Hamilton County a better place for pets.

Each dog is wonderful, and I am so appreciative of the staff at the Humane Educational Society and the volunteers who donated all of the toys, who ensure that each dog gets a special holiday treat. If you have any spare money this year, think about helping out your local animal shelter!