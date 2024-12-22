If your phone charger can't open a beer, what are you doing?

TL;DR: The GoCable can charge your phone, transfer files, and open your drink, and it's only $24.99 (reg. $44).

Life on the go can get a little wild, but staying charged up? That's a breeze. Whether you're jet-setting for a business trip, off on a spontaneous weekend adventure, or just hustling through errands, the GoCable 8-in-1 keyring charger has your back. Compact, efficient, and unexpectedly powerful, this charger is the sidekick every busy, tech-savvy person needs, and it's on sale for $25 (reg. $44).

Your new favorite travel charger

The GoCable is no slouch when it comes to power, packing an ultra-fast 100W punch that works for everything from phones and laptops to cameras and drones. With Apple Lightning and Type-C connectors, it's basically compatible with your entire tech lineup.

Don't let the size fool you. Those 100W can power up a phone faster than you can say "please my battery is at 1% and I'd really like to finish watching this video of a porcupine eating a pumpkin it's important to me."

It also has a cool LED power display.

The GoCable's got more up its sleeve than just charging. It's also got a built-in bottle opener for those much-needed break times, a safe-proof cutter for opening packages without risking your fingers, and the magnetic wrap keeps the whole thing in line. Use the included carabiner clip to attach it to your bag or belt loop and always be ready to power up, no matter where you are.

Ready to charge ahead?

Get the GoCable while it's still on sale for $24.99.

