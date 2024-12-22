Want an iPad? This one comes with Beats Headphones, and it's still only $199.97

TL;DR: This iPad 7th Gen comes with a pair of Beats Headphones, a case, a screen protector, and more for $199.97 (reg. $299).

If you're shopping on a budget, Apple probably isn't the first name to come to mind, but maybe it should be. This 7th Gen iPad bundle comes with a pair of Beats Flex Headphones, a case, screen protector, stylus, and charger, and it's still only $199.97 (reg. $299).

This iPad isn't the newest one on the block, but it's in near-mint condition, and the battery lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge. This one comes with iOS 16, and it's compatible with upcoming iOS updates. In terms of hardware, you get a pretty roomy 10.2-inch Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip, and dual cameras. The rear is 8MP, and the FaceTime cam is 1.2MP.

Usually, when you get an iPad, it's the first in a line of pretty expensive little purchases: a case and screen protector are the essentials. This bundle comes with both. You'll also get a stylus, so you can handwrite your notes instead of hand-writing your notes. A charger is also included.

The iPad may be the headliner, but the Beats Flex Wireless Headphones still put on a sweet show. These are super comfy with a flex-form cable, and they have a lot of little quality-of-life features that just make them nice to use. They automatically pause your music when you take them off. The cable is designed not to get tangled, and the battery lasts up to 12 hours. Like the iPad, these are also refurbished with an "A" rating, so you can't really tell from more than a foot away.

