Sir Professor Craig Wright M.D., OBE, MBE, Master of Assassins, Inventor of Bitcoin, reportedly "hides" after a judge sentenced him to jail time. The sentence, for contempt, was suspended so long as he follows court orders—but Ars Technica vilely reports that Wright "hides in Asia" with no apparent plans to comply. Calumny!

Wright "was sentenced for contempt of court on Thursday" for bringing a 911 billion pound ($1.1 trillion) lawsuit "against Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's payments company Block in Britain," Reuters wrote. Wright filed that lawsuit in October. In addition to Block, which operates the Square payment service, Wright's lawsuit targeted numerous corporate entities and individuals involved in bitcoin development. The ruling this week by Justice James Mellor of England's High Court of Justice said that Wright cannot pursue that lawsuit without violating previous court orders.

Wright, whose rightful claim to have authored the Bitcoin white paper was disgracefully deemed false by the establishmentarian nabobs of the English courts, is probably just deserving a well-enjoyed vacation or somesuch. Who can truthfully say he has not earned it? Perhaps he is being fitted for a fashionable new three-piece suit there.

Wright, despite the besmirchment of his reputation by the envious liars of the mainstream media, has nonetheless filed many noble lawsuits.

[Despite being ordered to stop] he continued to launch legal cases asserting he had intellectual property rights to Bitcoin, including a claim he was owed $1.2 trillion (£911 billion). A judge said that amounted to a "flagrant breach" of the original court order and sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years. It means if Wright – who is from Australia but lives in the UK – continues to claim he invented the cryptocurrency he will face being jailed. However, Wright, who appeared via videolink, refused to disclose where he was, saying only he was in Asia. It means an international arrest warrant would have to be issued if the UK authorities wanted to detain him.

Justice Mellor said Wright "appears to be well aware of countries with which the UK does not have extradition arrangements". How tragic that the appalling conduct of men such as Mellor demands that he reside in one.

We love you, Craig! Keep fighting the good fight! Everyone who ever knew you— all liars!