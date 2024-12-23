An excited springer spaniel had a bit too much spring in her step — or tail as it were. And while happily wagging away on a hike in the woods, the pup's jubilant tail got tangled around a tree.

"Look who was wagging her tail so hard when she was running that she somehow wagged it around a tree," her human said, coming over to unstrap the dog from the tree's skinny trunk. Amusingly, the woman says this predicament "wasn't the first time" — and by the looks of the doggo's wild wag after she's set free, it's probably not the last. (See video below, posted by doom..dog.)

Apparently, extreme joy comes with its hazards.

Via Newsweek

