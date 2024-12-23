Go behind the scenes of SNL's legendary makeup department

Across Saturday Night Live's 50-year history, those behind the camera have rarely received as much attention as those in front of it, despite arguably doing more work. Just imagine trying to do Kate McKinnon's blobfish look with a turnaround of only a few days – or, as may be the case with last-minute changes, a few hours. That curtain isn't pulled back often enough, but now it's been nudged slightly to the side thanks to a Q&A with head makeup artist Louie Zakarian. Note the badass Green Goblin mask to his left.

While it's very cool to see how the show is made on a tight schedule like this, I'm still waiting for that full SNL behind-the-scenes documentary. As Zakarian says, "we don't sleep much here", but the end product speaks for itself. Give these guys their flowers already!