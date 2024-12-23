New York Police Department's top uniformed officer resigns after sex abuse claims

Jeffrey Maddrey, New York Police Department's Chief of Department, resigned Friday afternoon. He was accused of sexually abusing a subordinate officer in exchange for overtime pay. If he chose the time hoping to avoid reportage on why he was headed out the door, it isn't working.

His accuser Lt. Quathisha Epps told the New York Post that he had asked her to perform various sexual acts at NYPD headquarters. "He wanted to have anal sex, vaginal sex, oral sex," Epps told the Post. "He was always asking me to kiss his penis." The Manhattan district attorney's office said on Saturday that it had launched an investigation. "These are extremely serious and disturbing claims that allegedly occurred at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan," said Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

And there's more: Miguel Iglesias, the department's internal affairs chief, was "ousted" over the weekend.

Iglesias had been "relieved" of his duties mere hours after disturbing details surrounding Maddrey came to light. … Edward Thompson, a 38-year NYPD veteran, will take over as Chief of Internal Affairs. Tisch lauded Thompson's professionalism, citing his previous experience as the Commanding Officer of the Fugitive Enforcement Division, the Quality Assurance Division, and the Homeless Outreach and Shelter Security Division, as well as the Chief of Enforcement at the New York City Department of Sanitation.

There's a new police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, installed after the last two were forced out due to corruption scandals. Her predecessors, Tom Donlon and Edward Caban, were nailed by separate FBI investigations that led to raids on their homes. At the time, some saw her as a cut-out for the city's administrative establishment, but she now appears to be cleaning house at one the most openly corrupt police departments in the world—all without upsetting right-wing media.