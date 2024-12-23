Social media troll arrested for spraying bug killer on fruits and vegetables at Walmart

Charles Smith, who boasted about making up to $10,000 monthly from his antisocial "pranks," filmed himself spraying Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer on produce including potatoes, lemons, apples, and tomatoes. The 27-year-old self-described "troll" – who apparently thought potentially poisoning unsuspecting shoppers would make for entertaining content – shared the criminal act with his 350,000 TikTok followers, where he goes by the username @WolfieKhaletti.

Walmart removed all potentially contaminated produce before anyone could be harmed, reports The Root.

Smith, who turned himself in after police identified him, now faces multiple charges including criminal damage, endangerment, and theft — plus a Class 6 felony for introducing poison. His days of earning thousands through dangerous "pranks" may be over. As a disgusted customer told CBS 5 News, "Pranks should be actually funny. Like, if it's hurting others in the process, why would you do that?"

