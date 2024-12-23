Soul legend Al Green brings the light to his cover of REM's "Everybody Hurts"

Last year, the Right Reverend Al Green released a beautiful cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day." He's followed that by reimagining another classic song: REM's "Everybody Hurts." Green is a master at what makes a cover great—he makes the song sound like he wrote it.

"I could really feel the heaviness of the song, and I wanted to inject a little touch of hope and light into it," Green wrote. "There's always a presence of light that can break through those times of darkness."

(via Kottke)

Previously:

• Music: 'Here I Am (Come and Take Me),' Al Green (1974)

• Soul legend Al Green's drive thru pharmacy