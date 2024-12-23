Since 1982, the British Medical Journal, now called The BMJ, has published an annual Christmas edition that features "research articles which apply a serious academic approach to investigating less serious medical questions." This year's edition includes a study of the health risks Disney Princesses face.

Sanne H B van Dijk, a PhD candidate at the University of Twente Department of Health Technology and Services Research, and her colleagues have published the study "Living happily ever after? The hidden health risks of Disney princesses." Previous research on Disney Princesses has focused on the health effects of their unrealistic appearance, especially on young viewers. Instead, van Dijk's team has focused on the potential medical conditions of the princesses themselves.

Disney princesses face serious real world health hazards. Surprisingly, however, despite these risks they seem to live happily ever after. Disney must consider interventions to overcome these health challenges. Strategies to improve princesses' well being could include mindfulness and psychotherapy, training on cohabitation with animals, and personal protection measures against

infectious agents and toxic particles. Only then can Disney princesses start living healthily ever after. The BMJ

Snow White's lack of social interaction puts her at risk of "cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, and all cause mortality." Her rescue by the seven dwarfs is only a brief respite as she later eats a poisoned apple and falls into a "sleeping death.' In Aladdin, Jasmine has no friends, and her loneliness could cause "dementia, mental health problems … and dysregulation of the immune system." In addition, having a pet tiger presents the danger of "zoonotic infection, as well as craniofacial and cervical spinal injuries."

Cinderella's life as a housemaid to her evil stepmother and stepsisters carries severe risk of occupational lung disease. Once again, her rescue creates new dangers, such as the inhalation of microplastics from the glitter from her fairy godmother's wand. Pocahontas dives off a cliff, which the authors calculate to be a 252-meter dive Based on the nine-second fall time. Studies have shown that a dive of only 12 meters is sufficient to cause clavicular fractures. They suggest that a "repeat leap would show Pocahontas the monochromatic hues of her x rays instead of the Colours of the Wind, with a symphony of fractures rather than a harmonious tune with nature."

Sleeping Beauty's prolonged sleep causes the longest list of issues of all the princesses in the study – cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, increased risk of pressure ulcers, and time-dependent muscle atrophy. And then the prince kisses her without consent, because Disney. Mulan's mental health issues due to repeated exposure to honor-based violence are well beyond the capacity of a snarky dragon to cure. The authors identify the Beast as a chimera, with parts from numerous species, all potentially carrying brucellosis or rabies. Despite the risks, they still correctly conclude that Beast is a safer choice than Gaston. Poor Rapunzel, forced never to cut her hair, almost certainly suffers from headaches, although the authors' concern about hair loss doesn't seem to have come to fruition.

This delightful study should give second thoughts to anyone who wishes to be a Disney princess or at least allow them to be better prepared.

