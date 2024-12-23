Your next obsession: learn more in less time with Headway

TL;DR: Headway Premium makes learning fast, fun, and personal with 15-minute insights from top nonfiction titles—just $59.99 for lifetime access.

Here's a New Year's resolution you can actually stick to: learn more, faster, and have fun doing it. With Headway Premium, you'll get bite-sized insights from acclaimed nonfiction bestsellers tailored to your personal growth goals. It's not about adding more to your to-do list—it's about transforming the time you already have into your most productive moments.

For just $59.99, this lifetime subscription makes learning accessible, engaging, and incredibly rewarding. Perfect as a last-minute gift (because it's digital and instant), Headway is the app your loved ones didn't even know they needed.

Headway Premium distills the big ideas from thousands of nonfiction bestsellers into 15-minute summaries—ideal for commutes, coffee breaks, or any time you'd otherwise be doomscrolling. From unlocking your professional potential to acing trivia nights (seriously, prepare to impress), this app makes learning effortless.

Headway isn't just smart—it's personal. The app curates content to match your goals, whether you want to master business strategies, focus on mental wellness, or just stop procrastinating. You can even listen to summaries on the go, making every moment a chance to grow.

With over 20 million downloads and features like gamified progress tracking, audio learning, and curated collections, Headway turns personal growth into an addictive, fun habit. Plus, with new summaries added every month, you'll always have fresh content to explore.

For less than the cost of a nice dinner out, you can unlock Headway Premium for life. No subscriptions, no renewals, just lifetime access to a world of insights.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $59.99 (reg. $299) for yourself or a loved one on your list who could use a reason to stay off the news apps.

Headway Premium: Lifetime Subscription – $59.99

Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.