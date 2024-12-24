Meet Yana, the well-preserved 50,000-year-old baby mammoth, just unveiled in Russia

Meet Yana, a 50,000-year-old baby mammoth whose well-preserved remains were just revealed in Yakutsk, Russia. Video below. The animal's name comes from the river basin where residents spotter her nearly thawed out in the world's largest permafrost crater. The finders fashioned a makeshift stretcher and carried her out.

"As a rule, the part that thaws out first, especially the trunk, is often eaten by modern predators or birds," said Maxim Cherpasov, head of the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory. "Here, for example, even though the forelimbs have already been eaten, the head is remarkably well preserved."

The 240 pound animals was likely just over one-year-old when she died.

