My favorite holiday tradition is the Weekend Update Christmas Joke Swap

Pete Davidson who? Chris Redd who? To true men (and women, and other) of taste, the best part of Saturday Night Live is always Weekend Update – and the best part of Weekend Update is always the Christmas Joke Swap. Every year, co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che write each others' jokes for a very special segment, which they are then forced to read for the first time on air. Generally, this ends up making Jost look like a racist and Che look like a sex offender, but it's all in good fun – even if this year's is especially brutal.

I don't care whose side you're on – bringing in that special guest for that joke was utterly foul. Che remains the undisputed champion of the joke swap in my book, but there's always next year.