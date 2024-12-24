This $100 retro console has 70K games and emulators for consoles as far back as the NES

TL;DR: Play 70,000+ games on a retro console that's available for $99.99 (reg. $159).

Remember the days of mashing buttons, dodging pixelated enemies, and yelling at the screen when your sibling cheated at Street Fighter II? Those glory days are back, but now in 4K with the Super Console X2 Pro. Packed with over 70,000 games spanning every classic system imaginable and powered by the mighty Amlogic S905X2 chip, this retro gaming powerhouse gives your childhood a serious upgrade, and it's on sale for $99.99 (reg. $159).

What can this retro console do?

This console is kind of like a premade gaming PC with dual systems—Android 9.0 for apps and EmuELEC 4.6 for gaming. That means you can seamlessly flips between modern streaming apps and retro adventures. Two wireless controllers mean you can face off with a friend or dive solo into nostalgic classics.

And don't let that old monitor gather dust—this console plays nice with almost any device. The 4K UHD output brings stunning visuals to modern screens, while the HDMI, Ethernet, and USB ports keep things plugged in and running smoothly. Got a game that's not in the library? Expand the fun with a microSD card or download up to 20,000 additional 3D games.

From Pac-Man and beyond, the Super Console X2 Pro has something for everyone. Whether you're hosting a retro gaming night or introducing your kids to the golden age of video games, this console is a plug-and-play gateway to endless entertainment. Bonus points for the oversized fan that keeps things cool during marathon sessions.

Relive the past, explore the future, and never run out of ways to play.

