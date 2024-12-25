Maybe Garfield wouldn't hate Mondays if he could play with this automated cat toy all day

TL;DR: The Cheerble Ball is a self-rolling cat toy that's available at the unbeatable price of $19.97 (reg. $26) through January 12!

You've probably spent a small fortune on your cat's toys to keep them happy, but are they really loving the stuff you buy 'em? Luna spent about a week lounging on the hanging cat bed you put by the window and already ditched the eyesore of a cat tower you bought her, only to start scratching your expensive couch.

If you've noticed your cat isn't loving their usual toys, it might be time to give them something that'll keep them active and entertained for hours, even while you're out! Meet the Cheerble Ball, a self-rolling toy designed to activate your kitty's interest with its movement. It's available at its lowest price ever — only $19.97 (reg. $26).

A toy designed to keep your cat on their paws

Just turn the Cheerble on and choose the mode of play you think Mr. Fluffy or Luna would love. Gentle is ideal for lazy cats (think Garfield!), normal is for slightly playful kitties, and active is for extra mischievous cats like the Pink Panther or Lucifer!

This enriching cat toy is constructed to withstand any type of play, from gentle pawing to roughhousing. It has a synthetic fiber cover and LED lights to intrigue, and when they paw at the Cheerble, it'll vibrate and move around randomly (just like prey would!), so your kitty can polish up their hidden hunting abilities. Rawr!

Once it's on, it'll keep your cat entertained as you clean the cat hair from your rug or while you're out during the week at your day job. Cat parents like you absolutely love this enrichment toy — it was successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo — and its obstacle avoidance feature that keeps it running even if it bumps into any furniture or walls.

After your kitty has worn out their new favorite toy for the day, recharge it with the included cable. We recommend recharging it after extra long playtimes so the Cheerble is fresh for your cat the next day.

Give your catto's playtime a major upgrade when you get the Cheerble Ball for just $19.97 through January 12 at 11:59 PM Pacific. You can't find this unbeatable price anywhere else!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.