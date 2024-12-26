Cat bolts out the front door — and then regrets it (video)

An indoor kitty with a strong case of FOMO had big dreams of becoming an outdoor cat — until he actually stepped out the front door.

"He wanted out so badly—until the snow said hello," says the caption of his TikTok video, which shows the tuxedo cat bolting across his snow-packed front yard all the way to the sidewalk before he froze, in more ways than one.

He then turned around "and he retreated faster than a squirrel spotting a dog!" Needless to say, his FOMO was instantly cured. (See video below, posted by canadian.queen.20)

Via Newsweek

