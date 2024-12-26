Ding dong the dongles are done once you get a 13-port docking station

TL;DR: Plug 13 things into the 13-in-1 Docking Station, on sale for $44.97 (reg. $70) until January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Sick of all the adapters? Ditch 'em. This Docking Station trades one USB-C port on your computer for 13 ports for everything from monitors to chargers and beyond. It's also on sale for $44.97 (reg. $70).

What's it got?

They absolutely nailed it with the name because the 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI ports does exactly what it says—and then some! Yes, it's got 13 ports, and yes, two of them are HDMI ports. But that's just the beginning.

You also get three speedy USB 3.0 ports (nice symmetry with the name, right?), plus one each of USB 2.0, USB-C PD Charging, SD, TF, VGA, Gigabit Ethernet, and even a 3.5mm AUX port for all your audio needs.

If you're a tech lover—or just someone with a lot of gadgets—you'll appreciate that this hub lets you connect almost anything, including up to three monitors.

Got an old-school VGA monitor you just can't part with? Plug it in and enjoy a little nostalgia, whether it's for retro gaming or reliving your favorite desktop setup from back in the day. It's a powerhouse that makes multitasking and connectivity a breeze.

January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the cutoff to get the 13-in-1 Docking Station on sale for $44.97. After that, the price goes back up.

13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI – $44.97

