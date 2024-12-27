Atlas of video games: backdrops and maps from the classics

Jonathan Leung made The Video Game Atlas, a site that collects backdrops, maps, level art and other similar resources from classic arcade and video games. Pictured above, for example, a perfectly-stitched rendering of the second level from Capcom's 1987 arcade hit Black Tiger.

VGMaps.com is an archive of video game maps up since May 6, 2002. Optimized for at least 1280 x 720 resolution.

Here's a similar atlas of ZX Spectrum games, by Pavero Software.

There's some really beautiful pixel art in there… and something very strange about seeing every pixel of entire levels from these games on modern monitors—the odd thought of playing through that Black Tiger level on a single unscrolling screen on a 4k display, in which at 3389 pixels wide it fits quite nicely. (previously)