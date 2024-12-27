Confused Trump "texts" Elon Musk on Truth Social, feeling lost without his bestie: "Where are you?"

Like a little boy who lost his daddy at the carnival, a confused Donald Trump wandered around the internets, looking for Elon Musk. But rather than send a private message to his superior, he seems to have accidentally broadcast it on Truth Social.

"Where are you? When are you coming to the "Center of the Universe," Mar-a-Lago?" the desperate "president"-elect posted this morning.

"Bill Gates asked to come tonight," Trump added, hoping, as one commenter pointed out, that the threat of a new billionaire bestie would lure Musk back. "We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!! DJT."

Hey MAHA people, why is Trump posting about Bill Gates coming to Mar-a-Lago? — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2024-12-27T16:22:14.632Z

(See post here, reposted by Patriot Takes.)

From CNN:

Gates has reached out to the Trump transition about a possible meeting with Trump, a person familiar with the talks told CNN, but as of now it's unclear whether the two will meet. … The message appears to include a reference to Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, whom Musk colloquially refers to as X. The post comes as Musk, whom Trump named as co-leader of his government efficiency initiative, has drawn fresh criticism from loyal Trump supporters over his support of the visa program that allows highly skilled foreign workers to immigrate to the US.

