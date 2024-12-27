How to make school cafeteria pizza from the 1980s

For many US youngsters in the 1980s, pizza day at the school cafeteria was highly-anticipated and deeply satisfying. Now, you can nosh nostalgic on those gooey rectangles of goodness at home. In the video below, Tasting History's Max Miller tackles the recipe found in the United States Department of Agriculture's 1988 publication "Quantity Recipes for School Food Service."

"I chose to make it with the pourable crust because I was intrigued, but after tasting it, I'm convinced it was the same one that my school used," Miller writes.

Yes, pourable crust.

