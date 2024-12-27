Kevin Parry is a "stop-motion animator and video wizard" who will teach you the tools and tricks of his trade!

It's been several years since we highlighted the work of Kevin Parry, who has over fifteen years of experience in the film and animation industry and who describes himself as a "stop-motion animator and video wizard." In the meantime, he's continued making awesome videos highlighting his animation and illusion skills. I continue to be awed by his work and can't stop watching his cool tricks—I find stop-motion animation so impressive, and so much fun to watch.

I especially love his series where he uses the magic of stop motion animation to turn himself into various objects. In this compilation of some of this best work, you can see him fall face first onto the ground and burst into a pile of red balls, dive onto a countertop and suddenly become a banana, and bounce a ball back and forth between himself and his mirror reflection. The compilation also highlights how he can turn objects into other objects—such as when he turns a mug into a balloon and then back into a mug.

His YouTube channel also highlights his other awesome work, including his top-tier LEGO stop-motion animations.

If you're fascinated by stop-motion animation and want to learn the tools and tricks of the trade, Parry also has created behind-the-scenes looks at his videos and lots of tutorials and how-to guides to get you started!

See much more of Keven Parry's talented work on his YouTube channel.