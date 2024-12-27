Mainstream media normalizes Trump's revenge campaign against Liz Cheney

Congratulations to our nation's most prestigious media outlets, who are currently locked in a thrilling race to see who can normalize Trump's fascism with the most cowardly headlines!

NBC took an early lead with their masterful "House Republicans say Liz Cheney should be investigated over Jan. 6 committee work." But CNN made a stunning comeback with "After investigating January 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney." Not to be outdone, The New York Times jumped into the fray with "The Wrath of Trump: House Republicans Map a Case Against Liz Cheney." AP managed to stay in the race with "After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney," while ABC News, still stinging from its $15 million lawsuit settlement, wrote "Trump backs House GOP accusation Liz Cheney tampered with Jan. 6 committee witness."

Never mind that the real story is that a former president who attempted a coup is now using his congressional toadies to set up show trials for anyone who dared say, "maybe attempting to overthrow democracy is bad?" House Trumpublicans are accusing Cheney of witness tampering because she communicated with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. What these same outlets downplay or outright ignore is that Hutchinson herself reached out to Cheney when her Trump-connected lawyer was allegedly pressuring her to withhold testimony. As Hutchinson revealed under oath, "I'm fucked… They will ruin my life, Mom, if I do anything that they don't want me to do."

The NY Times' pathetic habit of treating every right-wing conspiracy theory as legitimate news in a hollow show of being unbiased has normalized the weaponization of law enforcement against political opponents. As Public Notice points out, most readers never make it past these misleading headlines, especially on social media.

Vice President Harris warned us: "We know who he would target because he has attacked them before: Journalists whose stories who he doesn't like, election officials who refuse to cheat by finding extra votes for him, judges who insist on following the law instead of bending to his will."

The real scandal isn't about Cheney – it's watching America's "paper of record" and friends pretend that preparing to jail your political opponents is just another day in democracy land.

Previously:

• New York Times memo tells staff to avoid showing Luigi Mangione's face