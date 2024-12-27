Teenager bites into a candy jawbreaker — and breaks her jaw

They don't call jawbreakers "jawbreakers" for nothing, as one 19-year-old Canadian student painfully learned when she tried to bite down on the large candy ball.

"Has anyone else ever wondered if a jawbreaker can actually break your jaw?" Javeria Wasim asked on a TikTok video, her mouth wired shut after an emergency hospital visit. "Spoiler alert: it can and it did." (See video below, posted by benchmob.)

Wasim says she challenged herself to bite through a 3-inch jawbreaker in a rush to reach the hidden bubblegum tucked into the candy's center. But rather than bite the large sphere in half, she only managed to make a dent in the jawbreaker's surface. Meanwhile, she chipped a tooth, loosened another, and fractured her lower jaw bone in two places. Ouch.

Wasim is now advising others to take their time reaching the jawbreaker's centerpiece. "It's better to take the six weeks to get through to it than having six weeks suffering the consequences."

Via Metro

