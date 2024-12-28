Here's how to keep an eye on Fluffy even when you're at the office

TL;DR: Save over 40% on the TOKK™ day and night vision camera and have a second set of eyes at home in 2025.

Have you ever wished you could see what your cat or dog was up to when you're not home? You could see all the antics (or afternoon napping) they get up to when they're home alone—or make sure your neighborhood package thief doesn't steal your Amazon order—even when you're at work.

How? All you need is the TOKK™ CAM C2+, a gadget that gives you a second pair of eyes! It works like a nanny cam, WiFi security cam, dash cam, or body cam. Get yours ahead of the new year for only $30.97 (reg. $89.99) with free shipping for just one more day.

Imagine seeing what Fluffy or Oreo get up to during your workday. You can see them fall asleep on the couch (how cute) or bark when the mailman rings your doorbell. But that's not the only way you can use this cookie-sized camera. Check out how else it works:

Personal and car safety: capture video footage that may be useful in case of an incident or accident.

Home monitoring: make sure your kids are safe (and actually doing their homework!) or check that packages at your front door don't mysteriously disappear when you're away from home.

Capture or document action shots or events: create content for your social media or record a trip.

All you need to do to use this neat camera is to snap it onto a metal surface with its magnetic back or stow it in your pocket if you want to bring it on the go. It works day and night, thanks to its night vision capabilities that allow it to capture crisp videos, even in low light or complete darkness. Plus, it comes with motion detection to immediately record the action!

Just make sure you charge it so you can actually use the TOKK™ CAM to keep an eye on your pets or protect your home—it works for up to 90 minutes with a full battery.

Add the TOKK™ CAM C2+ day and night vision camera to your home or car in 2025 while it's $30.97 through December 29 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

TOKK™ CAM C2+ Range of Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera

Only $30.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

