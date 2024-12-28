How far can a train get you in Europe in 8 hours?

At Chronotrains, you can see how far you can get by train from anywhere in Europe in 8 hours or less. A good base appears to Brussels, which gets you most of Germany, France and Britain—and Turin and Zurich to boot. I thought it funny that Londoners can get to Marseilles faster than they can get to Aberdeen.

Traveling by train in Europe offers a blend of speed, convenience, and scenic beauty. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended tour, our interactive map helps you find the best destinations reachable with any time budget around any city in Europe.

More interesting still, I think, is setting the time limit down and zooming into individual branch lines. I see it has Brighton to London Victoria in less than an hour, which seems optimistic. You can get to from Bodø to Trondheim in a working day, but not as far as Oslo.

Previously:

• Taking a trip on a private train of restored vintage rail cars

• German artists stage a quirky performance for passing trains

• Polish hackers successfully bypass manufacturer's 'bricking' of trains