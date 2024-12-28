South Korea impeaches acting president, days after the last one

Last week, South Korean legislators impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol after his ill-fated attempt to impose martial law. Yesterday they impeached his replacement, acting president Han Duck-soo. The BBC reports that "chaos erupted in parliament" after the speaker announced only 151 votes would be needed to ditch him, rather than the 200 required to ditch the president himself.

A total of 192 lawmakers voted for his impeachment, more than the 151 votes needed for it to succeed. … Han was supposed to lead the country out of its political turmoil, but opposition MPs argued that he was refusing demands to complete Yoon's impeachment process. … The opposition first filed an impeachment motion against Han on Thursday after he blocked the appointment of three judges that parliament had chosen to oversee Yoon's case.

Next up to the plate: Finance minister Choi Sang-mok.

Top officials from Yoon's government have been arrested and indicted on allegations of insurrection, while Yoon is facing an impeachment trial. However, the suspended president, who is banned from leaving the country, has been defying summons from investigating authorities. …Han's removal will likely intensify the political gridlock and uncertainty the country is currently grappling with.

