The weirdest gaming PC of the year

Gaming PCs tend to be large, to house and cool full-size desktop GPUs. Few Mini PCs have discrete GPUs—an Intel NUC here, a Zotac Magnus there—but this year offered the peculiar AtomMan G7 Ti, thin and tall where such things are usually short and fat. Anthony Spadafora describes it at Toms' Guide as the most underrated mini PC of the year.

The AtomMan G7 Ti is a powerful mini PC in an incredibly slim body that won't take up a lot of space on your desk. While it uses impressive components throughout, its unique design means you can only use this PC vertically and there aren't as many ports on the front and back as I would have liked. Still, its aluminum sides give it a premium and one-of-a-kind look that's sure to turn heads.

The specs are solid, with Intel i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU. For $1680 at Amazon you get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB of storage. Barebone from the manufacturer, it's less epensive. It's pricey, for sure, either way: Best Buy will sell you a laptop with these specs for $1,049.

The company makes what is perhaps the oddest mini PC, too, a relative steal at $649. The built-in 4" touchscreen gives it a certain nutty elan; PC Gamer reviewed it and liked it, and found the Intel ARC GPU in it good enough to game—if nowhere near the performance you'd expect from a 4070.