Things you must witness: Eight wiener dogs sleeping in eight banana beds

One of my favorite social media accounts is "The Weens," which features the hilarious adventures and shenanigans of eight adorable dachshunds, who are named Boots, Bandit, Peanut, Plopper, Tubby, Punkin, Einstein, and Meatball. The household even includes Simon the cat, for extra fun.

On The Weens' YouTube and Instagram, you can see what everyday life is like with eight wiener dogs. For instance, here are all the weens swimming, getting in on the Christmas gift wrap trend, preparing and eating Thanksgiving dinner, setting up the Christmas tree, going through a car wash, cleaning the house, and getting ready for bed. Perhaps my favorite video of all is this wonderfully ridiculous one, which captures the chaos of setting up eight banana beds for the weens to snuggle into. If you've never seen eight dachshunds all tucked up in their own banana beds, do yourself a favor and watch—it's cuteness overload.

I adore wiener dogs and I cannot get enough of The Weens! Although owning eight dachshunds looks like total chaos, they are incredibly well cared for, and their human somehow makes it look effortless and fun.

To see more of the ridiculously adorable family, follow The Weens on YouTube or Instagram.

