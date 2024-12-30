A video captured on a Ring security camera has revealed a person wearing an invisibility cloak. The footage shows a mysterious figure where only a floating head and shoes are visible while walking along a suburban street at night.

"Be careful of those guys. They got technology we can't even comprehend, who knows what else they can do," warned Reddit user WoomyGoomyYT, echoing the sentiments of many viewers who watched the incontrovertible evidence on the video.

However, conspiracy theorists have attempted to explain away the cloak with complex technical jargon about "video compression" and "bitrate." One such skeptic, Cortexian0, claims, "Video streams save bandwidth by essentially looking at what areas of an image change and only update those ones in the new frames."

Another conspiracy theorist, going by CrushedSodaCan_, tried to dismiss the obvious magical evidence by discussing something called "key frame intervals" and "H.265 compression algorithms."

While some continue to debate the source of this mysterious technology, those who believe in magic know the truth — "Call Hogwarts, ask for Harry," said user Stormtrooper1776, providing a more logical explanation for the footage.

