It's happening: "100 percent Trump is annoyed" with Elon Musk, says insider

It was fun while it lasted, but it looks Trump-sidekick Elon Musk won't be basking under the orange glow of MAGA-lago for too much longer, if reports by insiders are accurate.

"100 percent Trump is annoyed," said a 2024 campaign worker on the Trump team, via Mediaite, referring to the Musk vs. MAGA kerfuffle — or MAGA's "civil war" over immigration and H-1B visas, as it's more commonly known — that blew up last week. "There's a Chinese saying: 'two tigers cannot live on one mountaintop.'"

"There was likely an allure to it in the beginning, but it seemed like it could go ugly," said another. "Trump is Trump. I think it's just the way Trump is. Someone that is around that much and having influence would be a bother."

From Mediaite:

Sources close to the transition, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal internal conversations, said Trump is growing weary of Musk's omnipresence – as well as the media attention his antics are garnering. "I mean the guy came in, gave a boatload of money, and wants to take over the place," the insider said, adding they don't think Musk has "bad intentions," but "you also can't just inject a shadow president somewhere." … "The only one to move the MAGA movement is Trump," they added. … "Unless you're family, you're not family," they said.

Of course, no one expects the ridiculous bromance to last. Much like the Chinese proverb mentioned above, there's also a modern saying: Two thin-skinned billionaires cannot live in one spotlight — one is sure to get burned.

