Jimmy Carter dead at 100

Jimmy Carter, former president of the United States, died Sunday at 100. The Democrat's 1977–1981 term in office saw a landmark Egypt-Israel peace accord, economic struggles, and a failed Iran hostage rescue. Afterward, he championed peace, human rights, and the environment, earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The BBC's Nomia Iqbal summarizes Carter's unique legacy as a president who was seemingly unsuccessful while in office but far more so after leaving the White House.

Jimmy Carter was a one term president whose honesty wasn't always wanted by the American people. Following the Watergate scandal he promised the public he'd never lie to them. He was straightforward about the country's problems at home and abroad – inflation, energy crisis, the Iran hostage crisis. He infamously gave a spiritual speech in which he talked about excess and not being defined by possessions. His honest, but gloomy, outlook was a contrast to the more upbeat Ronald Regan – who easily beat him in 1980. But there were huge wins that were more appreciated once Carter entered post-presidency.

There will be a state funeral, already ordered by Biden.