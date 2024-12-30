Norovirus surging in U.S.

Norovirus cases are unexpectedly high in the U.S., reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. There's not so much to get in the way of a quick-spreading and potentially lethal virus as there once was—wash your hands!

The most recent numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show there were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported during the week of Dec. 5, up from 69 outbreaks the last week of November. Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, responsible for 58% of such infections acquired in the country each year, according to the CDC. Norovirus infections are caused by a group of viruses that spread easily, with as few as 10 viral particles having the ability to make someone sick, health experts say.

The good news is that norovirus is not so lethal as the Covid-19 coronavirus: about 1 in 5,000 sufferers die. The bad news is that this time you will certainly be needing all that toilet paper.