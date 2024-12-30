NYC tries to kill traffic cam selfie site, has never heard of Streisand effect

We have previously covered the Traffic Cam Photobooth, which features a map of New York City's traffic cameras and instructions for taking "selfies" with them. The site is fun, but its true purpose is to raise awareness of the constant surveillance New Yorkers are subject to.

The NYC Department of Transportation administers the cameras and is not amused. Techdirt reports that TCP received a cease-and-desist letter. The letter claims that TCP is encouraging the unauthorized use of NYC.gov and violating the site's terms of use.

You are hereby directed to immediately remove and disable all portions of TCP's website that relates to NYC traffic cameras and/or encourages members of the public to engage in dangerous and unauthorized behavior. In addition, you must remove all hyperlinks directing TCP website users to NYC.gov websites or subpages, including but not limited to, the hyperlinks captioned "nearest camera" and "camera map." Failure to do so may result in the commencement of legal action.

Morry Kolman, the artist who created the site, was undeterred, and according to Techdirt:

Kolman has responded appropriately. He acquired a 25-foot window washing pole, which he used to take a photo of the C&D letter sent by the city, as well as to hoist a mirror to camera-level to obtain a traffic cam "selfie" — both of which were featured in a recent were featured in a recent Miami art exhibition.

Coverage of the cease-and-desist will almost certainly attract more attention to the site than it would otherwise, and it will also subject the NYC DOT to well-deserved mockery.

