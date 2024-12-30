Police seize seven tons of cocaine buried underneath a farm

It was a white Christmas for Spanish police who seized seven tons of cocaine buried in shipping containers underneath a farm. The haul was hidden underground on a plot of land in Coria del Rio, Spain.

The fuzz posted the below video of the operation underway. Lots of shoveling.

The Guardia Civil stated they observed two speedboats on the Guadalquivir River that they followed to the farm.

They claim it was the largest bust of coke smuggling via boat in southern Spain.

According to CBS News/Yahoo!, "Spain is one of the main gateways to Europe for international drug traffickers due to its proximity to Morocco, a top cannabis producer, and close ties with former colonies in Latin America."

#OperacionesGC | Incautado el mayor alijo de #cocaína introducido mediante narcolanchas en el sur de España.



⚖️7 Tn soterradas en una finca de Coria del Río #Sevilla

🚓3 detenciones

🕵️ La investigación continúa abierta y no se descartan más detenciones



🔗https://t.co/usvFjlvvnV pic.twitter.com/CcBhAiC3ql — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) December 30, 2024

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

