Poor little dictator's wife can't get her cancer treatment in London's posh hospitals

Asma al-Assad, who spent years living in luxury while her husband Bashar turned Syria into a slaughterhouse, is now stuck in Moscow with an expired British passport and a leukemia diagnosis. Despite being born in Britain, she's discovering that standing by while your spouse bombs hospitals and tortures dissidents doesn't exactly keep doors open at Harley Street. As reported in The Daily Telegraph, she's in a "50-50" fight with leukemia, and apparently Russian healthcare isn't quite up to her standards.

Her father told The Daily Beast that her "health condition cannot be adequately monitored in Moscow"— though she's "receiving the best treatment possible."

The British Foreign Secretary put it bluntly: "She is a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK," according to The Guardian.

Just weeks ago, Asma was Syria's imperious first lady, living in palatial splendor while her husband's forces dropped barrel bombs on children. Now she's a refugee in Moscow, having fled with Bashar on a Putin-provided escape plane loaded with blood money when rebels finally breached Damascus. Her father has abandoned his cushy British medical practice to hold her hand in Moscow, where the family now lives on Putin's charity. While some speculated she might try to divorce her way back to British respectability, daddy says no — she's sticking with the war criminal she brought to the dance.

Turns out helping your husband gas civilians has consequences.

