Rudy Giuliani's contempt hearing "might not go well for him"

The Associated Press reports that the judge in Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's case is unhappy with his conduct and that it "not go well for him" when he is next in court. Giuliani is on the hook for a $148 million defamation award after lying about two election workers, and has evaded and stymied the court's efforts to appropriate property to pay the debt.

Judge Lewis J. Liman in Manhattan issued an order Friday in which he was dismissive of what he described as attempts by Giuliani and his lawyer to dodge providing information to the election workers' lawyers. And he said the litigants should be ready at the contempt hearing to explain why he should not grant a request by lawyers for the two election workers that he make adverse inferences from evidence in the case that would put Giuliani's Palm Beach, Florida, condominium in danger of being surrendered to satisfy the defamation award

President-elect Trump cannot pardon civil debts, so Giuliani can't claw his way to the inauguration date in hopes of keeping it all—though The New Yorker suggests he may at this point be delusional.