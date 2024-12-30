This YouTuber's experiment recreating theater popcorn butter explains the science of butter flavor.

This is a great video to learn a lot about where butter gets its flavor. To make great popcorn, use butter-flavored coconut oil for popcorn and Flavacol. Flavacol is finely ground salt and diacetyl, the magic butter flavor our scientist goes to great lengths to recreate. There is also likely diacetyl in coconut oil. There is certainly food coloring in both; I recommend Pantone call it "inorganic movie theater popcorn yellow. "

