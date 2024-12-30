This self-rolling toy will have your cat pouncing with joy

TL;DR: A mouse-mimicking toy that keeps your pal active while you're away – $19.97 (reg. $26) till January 12.

Cats get bored just like us, which can lead to issues you're not even looking to spot. Overgrooming, excessive meowing, and even clinginess are signs your cat needs more mental and physical stimulation. If your cat's attention is waning, give them the thrill of the hunt — The Cheerble Ball is a self-rolling cat toy that keeps your kitty entertained for hours.

A toy designed to keep your cat on their toe-beans

Without sufficient play, boredom in cats can lead to destructive behaviors like scratching furniture or unhealthy eating habits. The Cheerble Ball is designed to stimulate your cat with random movements and LED lights, mimicking the unpredictable behavior of critters they love to chase. Whether your cat is a lasagna lover or a boots-wearing lothario, this toy can help them stay entertained while you're at work or leave for vacation.

Constructed to withstand everything from pawing to roughhousing, it's a toy that can handle your cat's energy levels. Completely self-rolling requires no app setup or device sync; just set the play mode switch to gentle, normal, or active to match your cat's activity mood.



Charging is easy and fast: Plug it in while your cat isn't playing with it, and it will be ready to be pounced on in no time. It's a great addition to any home with limited space, offering a fun alternative to climbing furniture or obsessing over window views.

It also has excellent reviews from cat owners who love how it keeps their pets entertained and active for hours. Cheerble Ball works best on solid flooring like hardwood or laminate. It may not perform as well on carpeted floors or areas with raised tiles.

Get the Cheerble Ball now for just $19.97 (reg. $26) and give your cat the mental enrichment they need to avoid cat-tastrophy — offer ends January 12.

Cheerble Ball: Interactive Toy for Cats – $19.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.