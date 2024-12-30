Trump fans outraged after he posts respectful tribute to Jimmy Carter

Donald Trump's admirers are losing what remains of their minds because the President-elect said something that wasn't cruel or insulting. On Sunday, Trump posted an uncharacteristically presidential-sounding tribute to the late Jimmy Carter — one so well-written and lacking in ALL CAPS that it clearly came from someone else's keyboard. The giveaways? Complete sentences, zero exclamation points, and not a single "WITCH HUNT!!!"

"Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club," read Trump's ghostwritten statement, causing painful cognitive dissonance among Trump's most rabid supporters, who prefer their messages pickled in bile and delivered with misspellings and random capitalization.

On follower warned Trump that being decent "won't win you any points from the leftists."

"Carter was a terrible president," another MAGA keyboard warrior helpfully mansplained to Trump.

And yet another went on an unhinged rant about Carter pardoning draft dodgers — conveniently missing the cosmic irony that his hero Trump dodged the draft with his mysterious bone spurs.

Trump should know by now that showing basic decency towards a deceased 100-year-old former Democratic president is a thoughtcrime, one that can only be paid for by deleting the respectful message and replacing it with "CARTER BAD. WORST PRESIDENT EVER! EXCEPT SLEEPY JOE!!!"

[Via The New Republic]

