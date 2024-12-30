Two men have died searching for Big Foot

Two Oregonian men hunting for Sasquatch in Washington State have died from the extremely cold weather.

For hundreds of years, people have been searching for the elusive "Big Foot." Sadly, these two men were unprepared for the terrible weather conditions the Pacific Northwest has faced down. A large search and rescue effort recovered their bodies. No signs of Big Foot were found.

After a three-day search involving more than 60 people, the bodies of both men, 37 and 59 years old, were found in Gifford Pinchot National Forest, located in the southwestern part of Washington state, in a heavily wooded area, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office. Their cause of death appears to be because of "exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," the sheriff's office said. The area had faced rounds of snow and rain with temperatures in the 30s across the Cascades in the days leading up to the men being reported missing. The search for the men also took place amid "difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions" as crews faced conditions such as "freezing temperatures, snow, high water levels," law enforcement said. NPR

Skamania County, Washington, has been home to several hundred sightings of the sasquatch and has a law on the books to protect them:

In Skamania County, harming Bigfoot is punishable by a $1,000 fine and can include jail time, according to the county's chamber of commerce — a law meant to protect the mysterious creature and to prevent hunters with large beards from accidentally getting shot. NPR

Previously:

• See Bigfoot's 'buttocks imprint' in Blue Ridge, Georgia

• I enjoy the history and the hilarity on 'Alaskan Killer Bigfoot'

• Arrested for murder, a man claims Bigfoot made him do it