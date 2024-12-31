Jackdaw asks strangers, "are you alright?" in a Yorkshire accent

All animals are amazing, but this pied jackdaw (not a crow, but in the same family), who asks strangers "are you alright?" as they walk by, is extra cool!

Meet Mourdour, who speaks in a Yorkshire accent and lives near Knaresborough Castle in North Yorkshire, England. BBC reports that Mourdour and her fellow feathered friends are looked after by Igraine Hustwitt Skelton, who, according to iNews, is "Her Majesty's Keeper of Castle Ravens" at Knaresborough Castle.

Skelton and her husband live in Harrogate, and share their home with a dozen or so talking birds. That's where Mourdour picked up her accent. Skelton explains:

"Mourdour lives in the kitchen and always hears my husband say, 'Y' alright love?' as he comes into the house. She's picked it up from there, and picked up our Yorkshire accents, which are pretty strong I suppose. "Mourdour I'm very close to. She sits on my knee while I watch TV and pecks at me if I stop stroking her".

Mourdour is among the handful of her birds that Skelton brings to Knaresborough Castle to interact with visitors. Another one of her birds that has frequented the Castle is Izabella, who has earned quite a local reputation as a rapscallion. Skelton explained to iNews that Izabella is:

. . . "well known to police sergeant Andy Graham", Skelton tells i. "She feigns injury by lying down in the grass, and as people go to check to see if she's okay, squawks 'what the fuck you looking at?' before flying off with their cameras and leaving them on the roof." Izabella was slapped with an ASBO in 2015.

Read more about Igraine Hustwitt Skelton and her mischievous talking birds here. And watch the video of Mourdour speaking here.