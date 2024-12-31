Map of public toilets in Ireland

Do you need to pee? Are you in Ireland? Pee.ie offers an interactive map of lavatories one may use, from Ballycastle in the north to Baltimore in the south. Though not an exhaustive reference guide to all the places one may spend a penny (one may "submit a toilet") it's testament to a infrastructural feature that's hard to find in some places—the public bathroom. Some places are well-served, but many have very few. Ireland seems to be about mid-table in the international pissoir listings, with about 12 toilets for every 100k residents. The U.S. scores 8.

Welcome to pee.ie, the definitive list of public toilets in Ireland. It's a shared Google map so once opened on your phone (click the square in the top right corner) you can refer back to it whenever needed. The map relies on updates from toilet users across the country. Click below to submit or update an existing one. Some toilets are located in shops & service stations, if you use these, please support these businesses if you can.

