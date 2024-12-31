Missing dog returns home, rings doorbell

A Florida dog had been on the run for over a week when she returned home on Christmas Eve, ringing the bell to be let in.

Athena, a Shephard Husky mix, escaped her crate, leaving her collar behind, which is peak husky. She roamed far and wide for nine days while her family frantically searched for her. Throughout the search, her family received reports of her travels from owners of doorbell cams all over the area. Her family rushed to the locations of the reports, some ten miles away, only to find her gone by the time they arrived.

Then, the family got an early Christmas present at two in the morning on Christmas Eve. Athena was at the door, ringing the doorbell, excited to be home after her adventure.

Athena's story had a happy ending but is also a reminder to microchip your pets. Had anyone managed to catch Athena without a collar or microchip, she might never have made it home, especially considering how far she traveled. Athena's family plans to get her chipped as soon as possible.

