New Jersey congressman simps for Trump's approval in cringe-worthy Fox interview

Professional lickspittle Rep. Jeff Van Drew proved no floor is too low for him to grovel on when he begged for Trump's approval on national television.

The New Jersey congressman, who thankfully abandoned the Democratic Party in 2019, took self-abasement to previously unplumbed depths on Fox Business earlier today.

"I'm a very independent person," he stammered, just seconds after he said the opposite: "I am supporting the speaker and let me say, if, you know, I hear from President Donald Trump — who I do speak with relatively regularly, and I have a relationship with him — to the contrary, that would change my mind."

What makes this display of political poltroonery particularly tragic is the spineless congressman's embarrassing attempt to maintain dignity while doing it. He even tried to sound tough, telling his colleagues to "put our big boy pants on," after first checking with Trump about which pants would be acceptable, of course.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew says that he supports Mike Johnson but if Trump tells him not to "that would change my mind," then in the next breath claims "I'm a very independent person." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YBGy2w6qNU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2024

