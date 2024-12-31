Russian propaganda video shows Santa Claus blown out of the sky by Russian missiles

A Russian propaganda video shows Santa Claus blown to bits by the Russian military as he flies over Russia bearing gifts — NATO weapons. From Kevin Rothrock:

Russian propaganda releases video showing military shooting down Santa with Father Frost supervising, saying Russia doesn't need anything "foreign" in its skies. (This Santa is bringing NATO missiles to Russians.) Bad timing: Russia apparently downed an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet on Dec. 25. — Kevin Rothrock (@kevinrothrock.me) 2024-12-27T15:21:11.547Z

The Russian military is supervised by Father Frost, the Slavic symbol of winter and Christmas. Russians apparently sees Santa Claus as a Western intruder.

Ukraine's State border Guard Service created its own video in response, showing Santa Claus walking back to the Ukrainian border and resuming his sleigh ride.