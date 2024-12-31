Russian propaganda video shows Santa Claus blown out of the sky by Russian missiles

Russia is using cryptocurrencies to facilitate oil trades with China and India, helping Moscow dodge Western sanctions in its $192 billion oil trade, Reuters has revealed. The previously unreported practice… READ THE REST
Former Vice President Mike Pence lashed out at his former boss, tersely correcting Donald Trump's blatant lie that Ukraine started the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Mr. President, Ukraine did not… READ THE REST
TL;DR: Save 30% on the Tittle golf swing trainer, which offers instant, real-time feedback on your golf technique so you can improve. Ready for your lowest handicap yet? Grab the Tittle golf swing… READ THE REST
TL;DR: Enjoy all the power and performance of a MacBook Pro for only $329.97 through April 30 while supplies last. Desperately need a new laptop but don't have an extra thousand bucks lying… READ THE REST
Please support Boing Boing!
Get all the day's posts in one ad-free email for just $5 a month.