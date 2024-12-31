This handheld vacuum sucks

TL;DR: This Farberware Classic Corded Stick Vacuum is lightweight, super powerful, and only $79.97 until January 12.

Life is messy. You walk inside with dirt on your shoes. You have dinner and end up with crumbs on the floor. You have pets. Gosh, having pets is just a lot. My cats must think the litterbox is some kind of playpen because… Anyway, life is messy. And messes, well messes suck. But you know what else sucks, a good vacuum.

The Farberware Classic Corded Stick Vacuum has the range, the versatility, and the suction to attack all the messes that come from just having a life. Cleaning is almost as easy as making a mess, and this vacuum is even on sale. Get it for just $79.97 (reg. $119).

Small but mighty

This vacuum isn't just for floors. It's a multitasking pro that can handle carpets, hardwood, curtains, and even those secret corners where dust bunnies have been plotting their takeover.

With three handy attachments, including a telescopic wand and a crevice tool, it's like having a cleaning Swiss Army knife. And though you may probe the hidden recesses of your home, it will not be dark. The lighted motor brush is like a flashlight for dirt. Dust doesn't stand a chance when you can literally spotlight its hiding spots.

Power is this vacuum's middle name. With 18,000Pa of suction strength, it's a dirt tornado in disguise. Whether it's cookie crumbs from last night's Netflix binge or glitter from that one "crafty" afternoon, it sucks up everything in its path. Plus, with a 15-foot cord, you can zoom through your cleaning without doing the annoying outlet shuffle.

Once the dirt is defeated, cleanup is as easy as emptying the large-capacity dustbin and giving the washable filter a quick rinse. And because Farberware knows you don't want a vacuum hogging all your closet space, it includes a hanging wall mount. You'll love how it's always ready to grab when another mess strikes (because life never gives you a break).

Dirt and dust better watch out.

Because until January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the Farberware Classic Corded Stick Vacuum on sale for only $79.97.

