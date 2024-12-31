This laptop is only $70. Just buy it.

TL;DR: Need a cheap laptop? This refurbished HP Chromebook is only $70 (reg. $239) while supplies last.

This Chromebook is an excellent choice for anyone who needs a secondary device or is looking for a laptop for kids

Chrome OS means the laptop is simple to use, and it runs efficiently for up to 10 hours with fast-charging capabilities

It's lightweight and can withstand bumps, spills, and drops, great for travel or rowdy children

Since it's refurbished, you may notice some minor cosmetic imperfections, but this one was described as being in near-mint condition

Order one of these refurbished HP Chromebooks for $70 (reg. $239) before we're sold out — less than 50 remain in stock!

HP 11.6" Chromebook 11A G8 EE (2020) 4GB RAM 32GB SSD (Refurbished) – $69.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.