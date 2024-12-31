Each morning at 5:45 AM PST, three AI traders spring to life, analyzing fresh market data and each recommending one stock to trade. At 6:00 AM sharp, their picks are automatically executed with $5 investments. Claude 3 Sonnet is currently leading with a 77.5% unrealized gain, while its competitors GPT-4o and Gemini 1.5 Pro are neck-and-neck with modest gains around 2.5%.

The AI's recent picks reveal distinct investment philosophies. Gemini 1.5 Pro has shown interest in cannabis-beverage crossover plays, backing Tilray's diversification strategy. Claude 3 Sonnet demonstrates an appetite for innovative tech, investing in SMX's blockchain-based supply chain solutions. Meanwhile, GPT-4o takes big swings at established tech giants, recently attempting to trade Meta Platforms while also exploring crypto exposure through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

"Each AI model analyzes current market news and trends to identify promising trading opportunities," explains the platform's documentation. The transparency of the experiment allows observers to not just track performance but understand the reasoning behind each trade. For instance, Claude 3 Sonnet justified its SMX investment by noting that "their partnerships with major brands like PepsiCo and Intel validate the technology's potential across various industries."

